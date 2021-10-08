Syria reports strikes activating its air defenses

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian state news agency says the country’s air defenses have responded to missiles flying over the central Homs province. The SANA agency didn’t name the source of the Friday night attack. Israel is believed to have been behind many of the strikes inside government-controlled parts of Syria. Israel has acknowledged it is going after bases of Iran-allied militias, such as the powerful Lebanese militant Hezbollah group which is fighting alongside Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces, and suspected arms shipments believed to be bound for the Iran-backed Hezbollah. Syria’s pro-government media said the strikes landed in rural parts of Homs province.