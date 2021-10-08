The AP Interview: Jayapal pushes Biden for $3T spending bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal is pushing President Joe Biden to hold the line. The head of the influential Congressional Progressive Caucus wants Biden to keep his ambitious social spending plan closer to $3 trillion instead of the $2 trillion range that he has floated to Democrats in recent days. Jayapal told The Associated Press in an interview Thursday that she had told Biden that his suggestion for compromise was too low. The Washington Democrat has emerged as a top negotiator in the talks on Capitol Hill. Biden’s proposal includes expanded child care, health care, education and environmental programs.