Trial against leading jailed Turkish philanthropist resumes

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The trial of a leading philanthropist and civil rights activist who has been behind bars for nearly four years has resumed in Istanbul on Friday. Osman Kavala, 64, remains imprisoned despite repeated calls by the European Court of Human Rights for his release. The 47-member Council of Europe, the continents human rights and democracy promoting organization has threatened to start infringement proceedings against Turkey unless Kavala is freed. The businessman is accused of attempting to overthrow the government through mass demonstrations in 2013 as well as a failed coup in 2016. He is also accused of espionage. Kavala rejects the charges.