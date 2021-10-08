Vatican: Pope Francis not going to UN climate summit

ROME (AP) — The Vatican says Pope Francis won’t be attending the upcoming U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Francis said in a recent interview that he intended to participate in the Oct. 12-Nov. 12 event and had a speech being drafted. But Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said the Vatican delegation would be led by the secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin. No explanation was given, but the 84-year-old pope underwent intestinal surgery in July. In an interview with the Spanish bishops’ conference broadcast last month, Francis said he was back to normal, but he conditioned his presence in Glasgow on his continued recovery.