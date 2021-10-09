Biden will not block documents sought by House committee

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will not block the handover of documents sought by a House committee’s investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. This sets up a showdown with former President Donald Trump, who has pledged to try to keep records from his time in the White House from being turned over to investigators. In a letter to the Archivist of the United States, White House counsel Dana Remus writes that Biden has determined that invoking executive privilege “is not in the best interests of the United States.” Trump lawyers sought to block the testimony of former Trump officials to the House committee, citing executive privilege.