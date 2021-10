BLUEFIELD, W.Va (WVVA)- The Bluefield State football team won at Mitchell Stadium on Saturday for the first time since 1980.

The Big Blue welcomed in Fort Lauderdale and would score early in the first quarter. After that, Bluefield State would not trail the rest of the game as they continue their winning streak with a 23-9 victory.

Bluefield State will hit the road next Saturday to take on Erskine.