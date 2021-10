ATHENS, W.Va (WVVA) - For the first time in six years, the Concord Mountian Lions football team took home a victory on homecoming night.

Concord would come back in the second half to beat the West Liberty Hilltoppers 20-16. The Mountian Lions would trail 10-8 at the half, but clutch defense and a blocked PAT would help seal the deal to win the game at Callaghan Stadium

Next up for Concord football is a road trip to Charleston next Saturday.