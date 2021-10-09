Dry air arrives just in time for the end of the weekend

Rain will continue to taper off as we head into the rest of the night. Clouds with patchy fog will be with us and temperatures drop into the 50s.

High pressure moves into the region allowing us to dry things out for the end of our weekend. Clouds will be with us to start our Sunday, but more sun will be seen by the afternoon. High temperatures should be warmer for most tomorrow in the 70s and low 80s.

This work week looks drier than what we experienced last week. Some stray showers are possible during the week, but for now looks like most of us will stay dry. Also, we are looking warmer than normal. High temperatures throughout this upcoming week will be in the mid-upper 70s and low 80s for most.