EXPLAINER: New ethics board thrust into Kristi Noem inquiry

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s Government Accountability Board usually draws little attention, but it’s now in the spotlight. That’s because Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has referred two matters to the board dealing with Gov. Kristi Noem’s actions as governor. Noem has denied wrongdoing in both cases and dismissed them as political attacks. The board has existed for just 4 years and has met a total of 17 times. It’s dismissed most complaints without a public hearing on the grounds that they fell outside its specific purpose to “review and investigate allegations of misconduct” by state executive branch officials.