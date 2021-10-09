German Chancellor Merkel arrives in Israel for final visit

JERUSALEM (AP) — German Chancellor has landed in Israel for a final visit before she leaves office. Angela Merkel arrived Sunday evening at Israel’s Ben Gurion airport and German’s ambassador to Israel tweeted that the visit aims to “strengthen our unique” relationship. In power since 2005, Merkel boosted cooperation with Israel that Germany became Israel’s largest trade partner in Europe. In a 2008 trip marking Israel’s 60th anniversary, Merkel addressed the Israeli parliament, in German, and expressed shame over the Holocaust. The speech earned Merkel a standing ovation. But Germany, like much of Europe, was at odds with Israel when it comes to the Palestinian issue.