California pipeline likely damaged up to a year before spill

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Coast Guard investigators say an underwater Southern California oil pipeline was likely struck by an anchor several months to a year before a leak spilled tens of thousands of gallons of crude. The U.S. Coast Guard said Friday that a large ship may have snagged the pipeline off Huntington Beach, but that incident might not have actually fractured the pipe. Capt. Jason Neubauer said other ships’ anchors may have struck the pipe later. The pipeline was dragged along the sea floor and ultimately ruptured, sending oil into the ocean that came ashore on some of Southern California’s signature beaches.