Allen West, Texas GOP candidate, hospitalized with COVID-19

PLANO, Texas (AP) — Tea party firebrand Allen West is hospitalized with COVID-19 but says he’s “doing great.” The candidate for the Republican nomination for governor of Texas told The Associated Press on Sunday that he has “no complaints” and is “just relaxing” at a hospital in the Dallas suburb of Plano. West says he got a good night’s rest and was awaiting the results of an early morning chest X-ray. West and his wife, Angela, were diagnosed with the virus after attending a “packed house” fundraising event last week. He has said he’s “suspending in-person events until receiving an all-clear indication.”