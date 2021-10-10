Bland County’s Festival of Leaves wraps up

BLAND COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - Organizers with the Bland County Festival of Leaves are glad it's back after being cancelled last year by the pandemic. The comeback was like it never left. It featured a slew of food, crafts and music. Committee members thought the uncertainty of the pandemic would put the brakes on the event this year but that was not the case.

"Everybody looks forward to it each year. Last year due to COVID we didn't have it and everybody talked about how much they missed having the festival. It's not only the entertainment we have. It's just getting together with everyone." said festival committee member, John Goins.

The festival hosts a variety of vendors; ranging from custom wood bird houses to homemade jewelry and even locally produced honey from bees in Bland County. From vendors to volunteers it's a good thing to be back in business with the festival of leaves.

"For me personally it's a time that I get to see people in the community that I don't necessarily get to see all the time. Like I said it's the biggest event in Bland County so it's good just for everybody to get out here." said Hunter Romano who is an extension agent for Virginia Tech and 4-H.

"It's a great community weekend for our small community. It's a lot of reunions we see a lot of people that we haven't seen in years. So it's just really nice for this to be in our hometown." said co-owner of 'Primitive Threads', Cindy Justice.

Stephen Kelley is a navy veteran and says his American Legion post has participated in opening ceremonies for this festival for many years. Kelley says the pandemic hit his band of brothers hard. They lost three members and participating in this event is an honor.

"It's great, you know as a nation we've had a rough eighteen months and it's good for people to get back out. We just support the festival and everything they do, it brings our county together.

Everyone involved is now looking forward to next years festival of leaves.