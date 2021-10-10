Bluefield Virginia Fire Department teaches fire safety

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Each year the Bluefield, Virginia Volunteer Fire Department goes to Dudley Primary and Graham Intermediate Schools to teach fire safety. With the pandemic still in mind the fire department found a safer way to bring fire safety to the kids.

The department is recording videos and using them to teach fire safety in the schools. In the mean time the department brought out Sparky the dog and Nozzles the clown to local neighborhoods to remind families about fire safety.

"What I'm hoping for tonight for our kids and also community is remember the basics of fire safety. Always check your smoke detectors. Always take matches and lighters to adults. Most importantly know what number to call if you do have a fire at your house and that's 911." said Fire Prevention Coordinator, Jarried Mcfarland.

The Sparky trip began at 5 p.m. on Thayer Street and will wrap up at around 7:45 p.m. on South College Avenue.