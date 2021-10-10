Calls rise in Italy to ban pro-fascism groups after rampage

ROME (AP) — Some politicians in Italy are calling for a ban on pro-fascism groups after anti-vaccine protesters, incited by leaders of the extreme right, stormed a union office in Rome. In the assault on the national headquarters of the left-leaning CGIL office Saturday, scores of demonstrators trashed furnishings. On Sunday, hundreds of union sympathizers demonstrated in solidarity in Rome, Florence, Milan and other cities. Four protesters were arrested, including the leader of an extreme right political party. Some 10,000 demonstrators on Saturday had protested in Rome against a requirement to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or test negative to access workplaces. Some demonstrators later clashed with police for hours.