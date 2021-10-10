Drier conditions are expected this week

It was a gorgeous day across the Two Virginias with a mix of clouds and sun and temperatures topping off in the 70s for most. As we head into the overnight hours, we look to stay dry with mainly clear conditions. Lows are expected in the 50s for most.

A copy and paste forecast of today is what's in store for tomorrow. We will stay dry with a mix of clouds and sun once again as high pressure sits over our area. Temperatures will top off in the 70s for most of the region.

For the rest of the workweek, high pressure looks to continue to dominate our area keeping us dry and warmer. Highs will remain in the 70s through the rest of the workweek and I wouldn't be surprised to see some of our lower elevations topping 80. We will hold on to partly cloudy skies until Friday evening when a cold front approaches the area.

Rain chances move back into the area on Friday night and Saturday ahead and along a cold front. After the front moves through on Saturday night, we should dry out and see sunshine return for your Sunday. That front will cool temperatures down with most topping off in the 60s on Saturday and some may not even reach 60 on Sunday. Make sure to catch the full forecast tonight at 6 and 11 pm.