Holey defense haunts Washington in 33-22 loss to Saints

LANDOVER. Md. (AP) — Blown coverages continue to haunt Washington and contributed to a 33-22 loss to New Orleans. The Saints scored two touchdowns on passes to wide-open receivers and another on a 49-yard Hail Mary at the end of the first half. Washington’s secondary is under the microscope now after the pass rush finally created some real pressure and Chase Young picked up his first sack of the season. But a few missed assignments and a lack of preparation on the Hail Mary paved the way for Washington falling to 2-3. The Saints finished with 369 yards and had scoring drives of 75, 60 and 75 yards.