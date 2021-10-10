La Palma’s volcanic eruption is going strong 3 weeks later

LOS LLANOS DE ARIDANE, Canary Islands (AP) — The volcano on Spain’s La Palma island keeps spewing out endless streams of lava with no signs of ceasing three weeks since its initial eruption. Authorities are monitoring a new stream of molten rock that has added to the destruction of over 1,100 buildings. The lava has consumed everything in its path — homes, farms, swimming pools and industrial buildings in the largely agricultural area. Local official Julio Pérez says the volcanic eruption is not expected to “end anytime soon.” No new evacuations have been made since 6,000 people fled hours after the Sept. 19 eruption. But the volcano has created a delta of new land that has grown to 34 hectares (84 acres).