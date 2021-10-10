Long time Brian’s Safe House teacher receives Hope Award at inaugural homecoming picnic

BECKLEY, W. Va. (WVVA) - Brian's Safe House and the Sparrow's Nest hosted their first homecoming picnic on Sunday.

During that celebration, a long-time staff member was honored with the Hope Award because of his contribution to the program.

Cormie Hildebrand has been working as a teacher at Brian's Safehouse since it opened in 2008. Now, he is receiving the hope award for these efforts.

He said he feels it's his responsibility to help others recover because of those who helped him sixty years ago.

"I had to learn how to live as a sober person and that's difficult, it really is, that's one of the things that brought me to this place," said Hildebrand. "When I found out that Mr. Brush and Mrs. Brush were going to start this place they asked me if I would help them out with it and I jumped right on it, because I saw it as an opportunity to pass on to others what had been given to me."

Leon brush, the founder of Brian's Safehouse, said that dedication to helping people in recovery led them to choose Hildebrand for the award.

"As we opened the safe house and then again as we opened the sparrow's nest he was a go to person, anything you needed to talk about, Cormie Hildebrand had the experience behind it to give you some good counsel and advice," said Brush

The event is not just about honoring Hildebrand but about inspiring that same hope in others.

"It's like they bare one another's burdens when they are together, they lift each other up, they share, and share life," said Brush.

Hildebrand said it is encouraging for him to see these individuals making strides, which is why he continues to teach there.

"They come out okay on the other side, and make good productive citizens, how rewarding could that be? I mean, it's just overwhelming," said Hildebrand.

Both Hildebrand and Brush encourage anyone battling addiction who wants to make a change to take advantage of the resources in the community.

Anyone interested in taking advantage of the programs offered at the safehouse is encouraged to call them at 304-763-7655 or visit the Brian's Safe House or Sparrow's Nest websites.

Brush added they plan to continue hosting the Homecoming picnic for years to come and he is thankful for the community support that makes it possible.