Man arrested in death of Georgia officer slain on 1st shift

ALAMO, Ga. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man suspected of gunning down a Georgia police officer during his first shift with the department. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Sunday that 43-year-old Damien Anthony Ferguson had been taken into custody after a large manhunt. No other details were released, and authorities said they planned to hold a news conference later in the day. Authorities have said that Ferguson fatally shot Officer Dylan Harrison outside the Alamo Police Department early Saturday. Officials have not said what prompted the shooting in Wheeler County, about 90 miles southeast of Macon.