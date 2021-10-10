Pet Supplies Plus teamed up with operation underdog for adoption event

BECKLEY, W. Va. (WVVA) - Pets of all varieties got in the Halloween spirit on Sunday with a costume contest.

The local non-profit pet rescue organization Operation Underdog teamed up with Pet Supplies Plus to host the adoption event.

It serves as a way for community members to show off their pets, while the rescue and animal shelter showcase available pets to potential new owners looking to adopt.

Erica Jones, the Co-Founder of Operation Underdog, said it also serves as a fundraiser. The money is used to help more animals find homes.

"Operation underdog is a non-profit organization and we rely solely on donations and we're only able to help as many animals as we have funding to help," said Jones. "So, events like this are important because every event, every dollar that comes in, that means we can put more money into animals that need our help in the community."

Jones added the organization is always looking for foster homes and permanent homes for these animals. To learn more about how to adopt or foster, visit Operation Underdog's Facebook page.