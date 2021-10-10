Ravens’ Oweh strong so far in debut season

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Odafe Oweh has already shown he’s ready for the big stage. The Baltimore rookie had a sack in his very first NFL game. Then the following weekend, he forced a late fumble — and recovered it — to save the Ravens in a victory over Kansas City. He had another sack last week in a win over Denver. Now the first-round draft pick from Penn State is setting his sights on the Ravens’ next challenge, Monday night’s game against Indianapolis.