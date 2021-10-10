Spain to evacuate more Afghan workers, families left behind

MADRID (AP) — Spain has started a new evacuation operation to extract more Afghans and their families left behind following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. Spain’s Defense Ministry says it is working with the Foreign Affairs Ministry on a new evacuation mission. Spain’s foreign affairs minister visited both Pakistan and Qatar last month to ask for their assistance in extracting more Afghan workers who had not been included in the first airlifts from Kabul. Spain successfully evacuated some 2,200 Spaniards and Afghans in the frantic days following the Taliban takeover in August.