West Virginia lawmakers set to start redistricting session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s special legislative session on redistricting starts Monday. Lawmakers will have to deal with how to draw up one less congressional seat and make wholesale changes in the House of Delegates. Lawmakers will meet in special session as part of three days of interim meetings that are expected to last through Wednesday. West Virginia lost one of its three U.S. House seats after the 2020 Census. Lawmakers must figure a way to divide the state into two districts. The state Senate has 17 districts. House seats are being apportioned into 100 single-member districts following passage of a 2018 bill. Currently, there are 67 districts, many with multiple members.