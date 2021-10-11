$2.5M reward to solve US prosecutor’s killing in Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — Rewards totaling $2.5 million are now being offered for information that helps solve the killing of federal prosecutor Tom Wales in Seattle 20 years ago. New Seattle U.S. Attorney Nicholas Brown announced Monday at a ceremony marking the anniversary of Wales’ death that the Justice Department had doubled its reward to $2 million, in addition to $500,000 being offered by the National Association of Former U.S. Attorneys. Brown also said his office — long recused from the case — is now taking on leadership of the investigation, as there are few remaining assistant U.S. attorneys in Seattle who worked with Wales. Wales was shot through a basement window of his home.