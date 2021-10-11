2 locations are first in WVa program to protect rare species

DAVIS, W.Va. (AP) — Two West Virginia locations have been added to a new program to protect rare plant and animal species. The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources says Bald Knob and the Canaan Valley wetlands are the first sites in the state’s Natural Areas Program. The program places extra protection on areas with significant conservation needs under the agency’s administration. Both areas are within the Canaan Valley Resort State Park. The agency says the areas include more than 2,200 acres of rare conifer swamps and red spruce forest with more than 40 rare plants, 12 rare invertebrates and several animals unique to the area.