Austria’s president set to swear in new chancellor

BERLIN (AP) — Austria is getting a new chancellor two days after Chancellor Sebastian Kurz resigned amid corruption allegations. Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen is set to swear in Alexander Schallenberg, currently the foreign minister, as chancellor on Monday. Career diplomat Michael Linhart will become the country’s new foreign minister, Austrian news agency APA reported. Kurz announced Saturday that he would step aside to defuse a political crisis triggered by prosecutors’ announcement that he is one of the targets of an investigation into suspected bribery and breach of trust. The conservative Kurz’s junior coalition partners, the Greens, had demanded his replacement. Kurz denies any wrongdoing.