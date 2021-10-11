Car bomb in market of opposition-held Syrian town kills 4

BEIRUT (AP) — Rescue workers and a war monitor are reporting that at least four people were killed when a car bomb exploded in a market in a northern Syrian town controlled by Turkey-backed fighters. The rescuers known as the Syrian Civil Defense said the death toll from Monday’s bombing in Afrin is likely to rise. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights put the death toll at six, including suspected opposition fighters. Turkey and allied Syrian fighters took control of Afrin in 2018, expelling local Kurdish fighters and displacing many Kurds. The town has since been targeted by explosions, most of which go unclaimed.