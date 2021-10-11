Election workers accused of shredding voter applications

ATLANTA (AP) — Officials in Georgia’s most populous county have fired two workers accused of shredding paper voter registration applications. A Fulton County statement says preliminary information indicates that the employees checked out batches of applications for processing. Instead of fully processing them, they are alleged to have shredded some of the forms. Fellow employees reported the alleged actions to their supervisor Friday morning, and the two employees were fired that day. The county reported the alleged actions to the secretary of state’s office and the district attorney’s office for investigation. The county’s election operations are already under review by the state.