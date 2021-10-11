EU, Ukraine to discuss military training and cyber threats

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is considering providing a training military mission to Ukraine amid lingering tensions between Russia and the Soviet ex-republic. Officials said Monday that the EU has already sent out a fact-finding mission to Ukraine and the topic will be discussed during a summit scheduled on Tuesday in Kyiv. The results of the mission have yet to be analyzed in order to define how the bloc could help in the best way and how the support could look like. One official said the EU’s political and security committee will go back to the issue in November.