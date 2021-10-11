Fire season is in effect in West Virginia

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -- Fire season has started in the mountain state which means burning is prohibited from 7 am until 5 pm.

Fire officials say that even if you plan on burning in the evening and overnight, taking extra precautions is very important when burning around this time of year.

"Right now, it's fire season in West Virginia. It runs from October 1st until December 31st. One thing that people can do when they are doing any type of outdoor burning is to keep the piles small and feed from a larger pile. That way it keeps the fire danger lower." Charlie Croy | Captain at Princeton Fire Department

Charlie Croy with the Princeton Fire Department says that it is also a good idea to have a ring of 10-15 feet free of vegetation around where you are burning.

As always, only natural materials such as tree limbs, brush, and grass are allowed to be burned. Old furniture, pallets, and any processed wood can not be burned at any time.

Before you start burning, it is important to know your city or town's rules and regulations. Many areas, such as Princeton and Bluefield, require permits for any outdoor burning. If you would like to receive a permit to burn, make sure to call or contact your local fire department.

Princeton Fire Department: (304) 487-5017

Bluefield Fire Department: (304) 327-2401, ext. 8651.