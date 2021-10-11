Indigenous Peoples Day marked with celebrations, protests

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Indigenous people marked Monday with celebrations of their heritage, education campaigns and a push for the Biden administration to make good on its word. The federal holiday created to recognize Christopher Columbus’ sighting of what came to be known as the Americas increasingly has been rebranded as Indigenous Peoples Day. Protesters marched in Washington to call on the Biden administration to do more to combat climate change and ban fossil fuels. Organizers of the Boston marathon honored Indigenous runners. Oregon observed Indigenous Peoples Day for the first time Monday, one of more than a dozen states that do so.