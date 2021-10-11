It won’t exactly feel like Fall in the coming days…

High pressure will build across our area over the next several days, keeping our high temps above normal and our rain chances on the lower end. For the rest of this evening, we can expect passing clouds, and quiet conditions overnight with lows in the 50s.

Tomorrow looks a lot like today, with a mix of sun and clouds, and highs in the 70s! We look to stay dry well into tomorrow night, with only passing clouds, areas of fog, and cool overnight lows in the 50s.

A weak area of low pressure Wed-Thurs could bring a few more clouds into mid-late week, but rain chances remain very low through the end of the work week, and high temps should remain above normal!

A strong cold front looks to arrive by this weekend....finally bringing a return to more seasonable weather....make sure to tune in tonight to WVVA News at 5,6, 10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!