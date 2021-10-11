Local college seeks part-time faculty, job fair planned

BEAVER, W.Va. (WVVA)- Staffing shortages have been the norm across West Virginia, and Bluefield State College is no different.

They are in need of adjunct faculty to teach undergraduate classes for the spring of 2022.

A recruiting fair is planned for Tuesday, October 12, near Beckley between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Erma Byrd Higher Education Center, which is located at 300 University Drive in Beaver, West Virginia.

According to the college's vice president of academic & student affairs, those interested in teaching will need a master's degree -- plus 18-graduate hours in the field they plan to teach.

Dr. Ted Lewis is both Provost and the Vice President of Academic & Student Affairs at Bluefield State College.

"Adjunct faculty can teach one class, up to four classes to really work with our students the exact way any faculty member would," he said. "They could be retired school teachers, they can be members of the community."

"If they just want to find out a little bit more about the college, we are open and certainly will work with them on that."

Lewis says teachers from various backgrounds, such as math and sciences, music and business administration are encoraged to apply.

For more information click here.