McDowell County walking group hopes to keep people healthy

NORTHFORK, W.Va. (WVVA) - The effort for healthier lifestyles in Northfork has some people putting one foot in front of the other to do it. Nate Smith is the community leader for the walking group in Northfork. He was born and raised in the town and from there went to Bluefield State College where he earned a degree in physical education.

Now he is a walk with ease leader which is a six week walking program to keep people healthy. He has brought a piece of this plan to his hometown community to help them improve mental and physical health.

"We've got so much heart disease going on now, typical diabetes now we're at high risk with COVID-19 going around. Our immune system is just not capable of fighting everything if we don't stay healthy and eat the right foods." said Smith.

"You know if you've got a group, that makes you want to do it even more. It's rewarding, you can tell the difference. Once you finish and go home and you take that shower and you sleep well at night. You wake up and feel revived." said walking group member, Latonia Foster.

Members of this group say they usually take forty five minute walks through Northfork, encouraging others to follow in their footsteps instead of sitting around. Smith says brief walks can you give the extra strength. Smith is sharing his expertise with the people of McDowell County, starting in Northfork.

"This is my community, this is something I wanted to give back to my community. Most of the older folks that are walking with me now have helped me through the long path of high school and upbringing. Either doing something for me or making life wonderful. So this is a time for me to give back to my community." added Smith.

If you would like to join the group in walking. They meet on Mondays at 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 9:30 a.m at the Children's Home Society in Northfork.