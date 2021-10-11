Miami police chief being fired after 6 months on the job

MIAMI (AP) — Miami officials have decided to fire the city’s new police chief six months into his stormy tenure, after he was lambasted by city commissioners who he accused of meddling in the police department and internal affairs investigations. Miami City Manager Art Noriega said Monday that he suspended Chief Art Acevedo with the intent to terminate his employment. Noriega says the relationship between Acevedo and the organization has become untenable and needed to be resolved promptly. Art Acevedo was recruited by Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and was sworn in in April. At two raucous meetings over the past month, commissioners attacked Acevedo and his leadership. The Associated Press was unable to reach Acevedo for a comment about his firing Monday night.