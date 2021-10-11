Migrants protest outside UN office in Libya for 10th day

AUGUSTA, Italy (AP) — Hundreds of migrants have protested for the 10th straight day outside a United Nations facility in Libya’s capital of Tripoli. They’re demanding evacuation from the North African nation. The gathering Monday outside the U.N. refugee agency’s facility began after Libyan authorities launched a massive crackdown on migrants earlier this month in the western town of Gargaresh, detaining more than 5,000 people. Those detained migrants were held in overcrowded detention centers where torture, sexual assault and other abuses are rife. U.N.-commissioned investigators said earlier this month that abuse and ill treatment of migrants in Libya amount to crimes against humanity.