Skip to Content

Romanian president nominates centrist party leader for PM

New
3:54 pm National news from the Associated Press

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s president has nominated centrist party leader Dacian Ciolos to be prime minister after a protracted political crisis culminated last week in the Liberal-led coalition government being ousted in a no-confidence vote. After a day of deliberations Monday with Romania’s political parties, President Klaus Iohannis nominated USR leader Ciolos to try to form a government. Ciolos previously served as prime minister between 2015 and 2017 in a caretaker cabinet. Ciolos pledged to start talks right away with other political parties and said his objective “was to get Romania out” of its political crisis.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content