Special Weather Statement until MON 4:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA

Mercer County

…AREAS OF FOG…

Through the late night and early morning, expect the development

of areas of fog. This fog may become dense at times resulting in

a sudden reduction in visibility. Visibility minimums under one

mile are expected with locally dense fog resulting in minimums of

a quarter mile or less. This fog is expected to persist through

the early morning commute Monday. For your safety, if traveling,

please prepare for a slower morning commute, allowing for plenty

of time to reach your destination. When encountering fog while

driving, please slow down and use your low beam headlights. Also

leave plenty of room between you and the car in front of you to

allow for maximum breaking distance.