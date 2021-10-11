Special Weather Statement until MON 4:00 AM EDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA
Giles County
…AREAS OF FOG…
Through the late night and early morning, expect the development
of areas of fog. This fog may become dense at times resulting in
a sudden reduction in visibility. Visibility minimums under one
mile are expected with locally dense fog resulting in minimums of
a quarter mile or less. This fog is expected to persist through
the early morning commute Monday. For your safety, if traveling,
please prepare for a slower morning commute, allowing for plenty
of time to reach your destination. When encountering fog while
driving, please slow down and use your low beam headlights. Also
leave plenty of room between you and the car in front of you to
allow for maximum breaking distance.