Unseasonably warm throughout the work week

High pressure dominates the forecast this week bringing drier and above normal temperatures.

Today we will hold onto a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the 70s and low 80s. Winds will be calm coming out of the southeast.

Overnight we stay dry with partly cloudy skies. Some patchy fog will develop overnight thanks to a moist easterly flow. Temperatures overnight will be around 10 degrees warmer than normal in the 50s.

Temperatures that we will see today will also be in store for our Tuesday and Wednesday in the 70s and low 80s with low temperatures holding in the 50s. A weak cold front swings through tomorrow, but most should remain dry thanks to the high pressure system. A few stray showers can't be completely ruled out late tomorrow afternoon and into the evening.

We should see a mostly dry night with partly cloudy skies hovering around for Tuesday. Another night where some patchy fog will try to develop and hold into parts of the morning commute.

Right now we have Thursday and Friday being the warmest days this work week before a stronger cold front moves in. This will help bring a "cool down." Temperatures will be seasonable this weekend and into next week with highs in the 60s and lows falling into the 40s (even a few upper 30s are possible to close the weekend and to start the next work week).

Best chance for rain will be on Saturday. A few showers will develop in front of the cold front on Friday evening, but widespread showers with a few heavy downpours are possible on Saturday.