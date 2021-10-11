W.Va. hospitals seeing signs of relief amid Delta variant surge

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) New numbers released on Monday show the worst of the Delta variant surge could be in the rearview mirror. In addition to a reduction in new cases, hospitals are also starting to see a lower number of cases.



The latest figures released on Monday show a 12 percent decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations, a 15 percent decrease in COVID-19 patients in the ICU, and a 12 percent decrease in COVID-19 patients on the vent.



During Gov. Jim Justice's Monday press conference, Bureau for Public Health Dir. Dr. Ayne Amjad said the reductions were not particular to any geographic area. "Statewide we've seen a decrease in cases and we've seen less than a thousand cases statewide so that is helping.



In Southern W.Va., both Raleigh General Hospital and Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital were off of red alert as of Monday afternoon. It was welcome news to local EMTS as well.



At the height of the Delta variant surge, Jancare Ambulance Chief of Operations, Paul Seaman, said ambulances were having to wait for hours with patients outside the ER until beds were made available. Those ambulances could not be used for other calls during that time.



"We're now having less time to spend with patients at the emergency rooms. It's an ongoing situation. But hospitals have been good to work with us in getting us in and helping with transport to other facilities. It's a team effort that seems to be improving."



With the arrival of winter weather comes the potential for a set-back, state leaders said Monday, with more people indoors where the virus is prone to spread.



A spokesperson for Raleigh General Hospital also weighed in on the ongoing capacity issues on Monday, releasing the following statement:



"Over the past month, Raleigh General Hospital (RGH) has continued to see a high and steady volume of COVID-19 cases in our community.

We are currently treating less than 40 COVID-19 patients. While we currently have bed availability, hospital capacity is incredibly fluid and changes rapidly. We monitor capacity within every department each day, closely tracking fluctuations in emergency, acute and critical care areas and regularly report our capacity in these areas to the state. We are doing everything we can to meet this latest surge with all of our available resources.

We strongly encourage our neighbors to not delay the care they need. If you are experiencing an emergency, call 9-1-1 or head to the nearest ER. You may experience longer wait times, but you will be seen. If your condition is less severe and not life-threatening, please consider seeking care and treatment at an urgent care clinic or your primary care provider’s office so ER staff can focus on the most critical needs.

Our message to the community is to take COVID-19 seriously. Our facility is still here ready to safely care for you and your family. "