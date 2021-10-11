West Virginia lawmakers endorse redistricting maps

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers have endorsed proposed maps of congressional and state legislative districts, setting up a potential fight between two of the state’s current members of Congress. West Virginia lost one of its three U.S. House seats after the 2020 Census and lawmakers are trying to redraw the state into two congressional districts. In the proposed map, Rep. David McKinley and Rep. Alex Mooney would be in the same district. The maps were approved by committees Monday. The state Senate redistricting committee forwarded its versions of congressional and Senate maps. A map that reconfigures all 100 House of Delegates seats was passed by a House committee. The maps now go before their respective full chambers.