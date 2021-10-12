Alex Ovechkin questionable for Capitals opener vs. Rangers

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Alex Ovechkin is questionable to play in the Washington Capitals season opener against the New York Rangers on Wednedsay night. Ovechkin is considered day to day with a lower-body injury. The longtime captain was injured early in Washington’s preseason finale last week after bumping into Philadelphia’s Travis Konecny. The Capitals put top center Nicklas Backstrom on long-term injured reserve. That means he’ll miss at least the first 10 games of the season.