BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield High School football team hosted the PikeView Panthers at Mitchell Stadium on Monday.

Bluefield was looking for its first win of the season, and the team got the job done.

The Beavers scored within the first ten seconds of the game. The team was up 45-0 over PikeView at halftime.

Bluefield won the game: 66-0.