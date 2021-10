BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield State College football team is coming off a historic weekend, winning its first home game in more than forty years.

But the team is headed back on the road this week, to play at Erskine College. The Big Blue has won all of its road games so far this season, and Head Coach Tony Coaxum said that provides a little more confidence headed into Saturday's game.

Kick-off on Saturday is 4 PM.