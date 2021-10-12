Classes resume at Texas school after shooting that wounded 2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Classes have resumed at a Texas high school for the first time since a classroom shooting that wounded a teacher and student. The shooting happened Oct. 6 at Timberview High School in Arlington. Police say 18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins opened fire in a classroom after a fight with another student. Simpkins was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His family says he had been repeatedly bullied at school. Wounded teacher Calvin Pettit was released from the hospital Monday. A wounded 15-year-old student who had been in critical condition was upgraded to good condition. Separately, classes also resumed this week at YES Prep Southwest Secondary school in Houston following an Oct. 1 shooting that wounded the school’s principal.