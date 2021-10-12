Ex-West Virginia mayor sentenced for pocketing relief funds

RICHWOOD, W.Va. (AP) — A former mayor in West Virginia has been sentenced to one to 10 years in prison for stealing federal relief funds meant to rebuild his city after a massive 2016 flood. News outlets report ex-Richwood Mayor Bob Henry Baber was sentenced Tuesday for his guilty plea to obtaining money, property or services by false pretenses. Baber also will have to pay back more than $2,400, the amount he was accused of pocketing from the city of Richwood. According to the state auditor’s office, the city had received more than $3.1 million in federal flood recovery money, a portion of which was diverted by city officials for personal use.