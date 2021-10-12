Gunmen abduct 3 Catholic seminarians in Nigeria’s northwest

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian police and school officials say that gunmen seized three student priests from a Catholic seminary in Nigeria’s northwest Kaduna state. The Rev. Joseph Hayab, chairman of the Kaduna state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria, said the assailants stormed the Christ The King Major Seminary late Monday night and opened fire at the cafeteria where five of the students were sitting after dinner. He said that the students were seized but later the bandits released two and went away with three. Police spokesman Mohammad Jalige said that security forces have been deployed “to comb the nearby bushes” and try to rescue the three seminarians abducted.