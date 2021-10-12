Holocaust survivor-author Eddie Jaku dies in Sydney aged 101

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Holocaust survivor Eddie Jaku, who last year published his best-selling memoir, “The Happiest Man on Earth,” has died in Sydney. He was 101. Jewish community leader Darren Bark on Tuesday described Jaku as a “beacon of light and hope for not only our community, but the world.” Prime Minister Scott Morrison paid tribute to Jaku’s decision to “make his life a testimony of how hope and love can triumph over despair and hate.” Jaku was born in April 1920 in Germany. His parents and many of his wider family did not survive the war. Jaku said in a speech in Sydney in 2019: “I do not hate anyone. Hate is a disease which may destroy your enemy, but will also destroy you.”